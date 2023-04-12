Manchester City have won 10 of their past 12 Premier League games against Leicester City (L2), winning the past four in a row since a 5-2 home defeat in September 2020.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison has scored in this exact fixture in each of the past two campaigns; only two visiting players have scored a Premier League goal at Etihad Stadium in three consecutive seasons - Collins John (2004-05 to 2006-07) and Tim Cahill (2008-09 to 2010-11).