Saints firmly in relegation dogfight

Jamie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

A win over County on Saturday would have ended any prospect of us being in the relegation mix. A defeat drew us straight back in.

The question for the club is how long does Callum Davidson get to fix this? There’s absolutely no sign of anything changing at the moment - it’s the same system every week with players wedged in to unfamiliar positions to make it fit, but most certainly not make it work.

Worst of all, when we fall behind Davidson just can’t change the game at all. We threw on attacking subs on Saturday but didn’t create a clear chance after falling two behind which is telling given we’d missed a couple of sitters in the first half.

We now have to hope to take something against another out of form side in Livingston next week, otherwise we’re firmly in the dogfight for a second season running.