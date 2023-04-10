Some day for Olise...

Crystal Palace celebrateGetty Images

It was quite the day for Michael Olise and Crystal Palace as they ran riot at Elland Road.

  • Palace have scored seven goals in two Premier League games since Roy Hodgson's return, one more than they had in their previous 15 matches in the competition combined (7).

  • Olise assisted three of Crystal Palace’s five goals in this match, becoming the third-youngest player in Premier League history to record a hat-trick of assists (21y 188d), after Trent-Alexander Arnold (20y 143d) and Jermaine Pennant (20y 227d).

  • Olise has assisted eight goals in the Premier League this season – only Wayne Routledge in 2004-05 and Wilfried Zaha in 2016-17 (both 9) have ever provided more in a single campaign in the competition for Crystal Palace.

  • Ayew scored twice in a Premier League match for the first time in his career, with today being the Crystal Palace forward’s 231st appearance in the competition.