Fatherhood 'surreal' for new dad McKay

Hearts winger Barrie McKay is adapting to a “surreal” new way of life after the recent birth of his daughter Rosie.

“It's life-changing to be honest,” said the 28-year-old. "My girlfriend Megan has been really good, she's been doing most of the night feeds to let me sleep.

"It’s surreal. You genuinely don't know what to expect and it's 10 times better than that.

"If you ask any player, if you have problems or good things in your life, as soon as you step on the pitch you forget about everything. You just have something different to go home to."