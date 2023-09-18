We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Newcastle United and Brentford.

Here are some of your comments:

Newcastle fans

Derek: Newcastle are third class at the moment. With the quality of the players that they have they should be doing much better. Their loss against 10-man Liverpool was a very poor display. These performances suggest that they will be hammered in the European competition.

Larry: Lots of energy, we still need to learn the art of keeping the ball, either way, it is great to see Newcastle no longer fighting for survival, we deserved the win and Brentford really deserved to lose under better circumstances.

Brian: So often we lose, when we've played really well at the moment, so to win in a scrappy affair was a bonus. It was essential to stop the rot. I thought Brentford's five at the back was difficult to penetrate. We seem to struggle to open up well organized defensive sides, and we need players that can cut through the channels. In Eddie we trust.

Richard: Let’s be absolutely clear - Eddie Howe was not under pressure from anyone but himself! Even if this had been our sixth straight defeat in a row, this management will analyse and repair - not for any pink and fluffy reason but because FFP. The Bees cannot complain about the result. Personally, I’d take a goal than a penalty but VAR did it’s bit.

Brentford fans

Peter: Same old, same old. Team selection strange when you consider that Wissa's last game was poor and he had a real mare against Newcastle but was kept on. We should have started with Schade, whose pace makes defences nervous. It wasn't a penalty, but Flekken is making bad decisions and the defence don't trust him.

Fred: If we’re serious about fighting for Europe, we’ve got to be better! I don’t agree with Thomas in the way we played, and I thought it was below par for a normally amazing Brentford side. If we don’t beat Everton, I’m worried for this season. And don’t even get me started in the Flekken foul for the penalty. On to the next game.

Steve: Brentford played well, but did not take their chances and capitalise on their dominance early on. They were very unlucky to have a penalty awarded against them, as Gordon clearly dived and conned the referee who had a poor game. Brentford must convert more of their chances to achieve results which their performances merit.

Simon: Far from an easy game. In parts Brentford were strong however I was pleased with the Newcastle performance. Wilson, Barnes and Gordon were strong and a good overall team performance against a tricky side. Happy to secure three important points.