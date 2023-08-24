'Competition being created', says MacLean

Steven MacLean has said his squad is "almost where I want it to be" as he made his ninth signing of the summer.

The St Johnstone manager stressed the need for a raft of recruitment at the beginning of the window, but as he prepares for a trip to Celtic Park, he is much happier with the look of his team.

“I feel the squad is starting to take shape now and it’s almost where I want it to be," MacLean said. "Injuries are starting to come back as well, once they’re all integrated we will be very competitive.

"It’s been very testing. The first day of pre-season I had 12 players. Four of them were youngsters. This week is the first week I have had 20 outfield players which is pleasing.

"It creates competition and players know they will need to play well to keep their place."

In advance of the "incredibly difficult" game against Celtic, the manager added, “Celtic will be looking to rectify their poor result last weekend, it’s always an incredible difficult game in Glasgow.

"It’s one we’re looking forward to and looking to do well in. It’s a game we want to make a good account of ourselves and make it difficult for them."