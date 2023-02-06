Everton 'already look like a Dyche team'

Ex-Aston Villa and Wales full-back Neil Taylor was intrigued by Sean Dyche's nod to his predecessor Frank Lampard, as Everton's new boss said some players felt "they had let the previous manager down".

The Toffees managed a stunning win over league leaders Arsenal in Dyche's first game in charge on Saturday, and Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that they looked like a Dyche team already.

"People might ask why the players weren't trying for Lampard," he said. "It is essentially all on a manager to motivate and get the best out of the players and, ultimately, if they don't, they will lose their job.

"I don't know what motivational talk Dyche gave them but they looked organised and like his team already. He has arguably got way more talent in this team than in his Burnley side.

"It's a clean slate with new staff and some vibrancy around the place. Everyone was trying to impress. Unfortunately under Frank, things were only going one way."

