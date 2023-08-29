Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall KC will step down from his role, with Tom Cartledge appointed as his replacement the club have confirmed.

Randall had been in the role for six years since the acquisition of Forest by Evangelos Marinakis in 2017 and will now move to a non-executive director role on the board.

Incoming chairman Cartledge is a life-long fan of the club and has been involved in an advisory role to the ownership on infrastructure and expansion projects since their takeover.

In the statement released by the club, Randall said of the transition: "It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the chairman of Nottingham Forest. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together."

Incoming chairman Cartledge said: "I am truly honoured to take on the role of chairman at Nottingham Forest. This club has a rich history and a passionate fan base, as I know first-hand having been a proud season ticket holder for 40 years! Over the course of my life, I have moved home, moved jobs, moved schools, and moved stands but I would never move clubs; Forest and family are my constant.

"The first time I met the owner, he asked why the city had got used to accepting average instead of excellence. His plan was to change that through hard work and passion and no one can question the achievements to date. But now it's time to kick on to the next level on and off the pitch."

