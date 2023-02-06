We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

Here are some of your comments:

Nottingham Forest fans

Daniel: Great debut by Keylor Navas.

Ben: We're starting to see the benefits of Cooper having long-term control. Results are looking up and our table position is improving. However, it's tight between Forest and the bottom and things could still go wrong. Let's hope Cooper can keep the lads moving forward and keep us in a decent position. The goal difference needs to improve for next season!

Luke: For the first time this season we’ve won when playing badly. A vital improvement in being able to show resilience, game management and professionalism. That is a game that no doubt we would have lost before the World Cup. Four more wins required for safety!

Scott: Very important three points but we didn’t play our best game. Navas seems to be a great addition and kept a fantastic clean sheet and credit to McKenna and Boly at centre-back. On to Fulham, we need to get something out of that before we play Manchester City at home.

Leeds fans

Fred: Marsch has had long enough now and we are not consistently better than when he started, despite all the spending. We looked devoid of ideas in the second half against a pretty average Forest side. No point spending money on players if the manager isn't up to it. It's now time to change before it's too late, he's just not good enough for this level.

Ricky: Usual story, all huff and puff but no end product. Just feel the only thing for it now is to bring in a new manager. We were all but toothless in attack against a non-spectacular Nottingham Forest.

Greg: Frantic, no game plan, hurried and shot-shy in front of goal and again inconsistent in defence. Central midfielders are all ball-winners, but none of which are capable of a decisive through ball or a playmaker to dictate the game. All these new signings and still not the left-back we desperately need to provide balance.

Shane: Better performance from many of the lads including the new boys. Well done. Jesse can’t keep saying we deserve more from these games as we missed too many chances! Bamford is not good enough as a Premier League forward. Why is our most expensive player left on the bench for so long?