Sporting Lisbon v Man City: Team news

Pep Guardiola will again be without record signing Jack Grealish as Manchester City face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League last 16.

The England international missed the 4-0 win at Norwich on Saturday after a recurrence of the shin problem he suffered at Aston Villa last season.

Right-back Kyle Walker is beginning a three-match European suspension for his sending off against RB Leipzig in City's final group game in December.

Forward Jesus has not featured since suffering a knock while on international duty last month for Brazil, while 19-year-old Palmer is still troubled by a foot injury.

