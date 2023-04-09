I'm focusing on Motherwell - Johnston

It was another impressive showing from 19-year-old Max Johnston, as the right-back registered a goal and an assist in his side's 3-0 rout over Livingston.

His consistently strong displays have reportedly caught the eye of other clubs, but the youngster - who will be out of contract in the summer - says his focus is in Lanarkshire.

“I’ve got the right people around me to keep my head low and keep working hard," he said.

"I’m trying not to think about it and I’m focusing on Motherwell right now.

“I really enjoyed that game and I’m delighted for Kevin van Veen. He makes it easy for you with his movement off the ball and he can score from everywhere as well.

“I’m not pinching myself. I’m really grateful for the opportunities I got on loan at Queen of the South and Cove Rangers. If I didn’t have those experiences under my belt I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“Stuart Kettlewell’s got everyone on the same page. Everyone knows their own jobs and everyone knows we’re a unit.”