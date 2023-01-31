'Hibs reject Wigan's Nisbet offer'

Hibernian have rejected a transfer bid from Wigan Athletic for 25-year-old Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet, with the English Championship club mulling over an improved offer but with the Easter Road outfit increasingly reluctant to sell with time fast running out to source a suitable replacement. (The Scotsman), external

Hibs have rejected a double bid from Wigan Athletic for 25-year-old striker Kevin Nisbet and 22-year-old midfielder Josh Campbell. (The Scottish Sun), external

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney is hoping to sign 22-year-old midfielder Ewan Henderson from former club Hibs. (Football Scotland), external

Hibs are weighing up a move for Swindon Town's Jonny Williams, the 29-year-old playmaker who has been capped 33 times for Wales. (The Scotsman), external

Hibs want to bring in another centre-back despite already signing CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

