'Unhappy' Lukaku 'lacking confidence' and 'hiding' - Sutton

Romelu Lukaku is "lacking confidence" and "hiding" in games, according to former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton.

The Belgium international only touched the ball seven times in Saturday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, a record low for any player in a 90-minute Premier League appearance since at least 2003.

Lukaku has only managed five Premier League goals in 17 games since re-joining Chelsea last summer.

"I think at the weekend he hid," former Norwich, Blackburn, Chelsea and Celtic forward Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"He's lacking confidence - he looks like an unhappy player. He could do so much more for the team.

"I've hid myself in games. Your confidence wanes and you start to hide. You tell yourself you're not hiding but you are - that was him in a nutshell.

"He didn't want the ball. It's a lack of confidence, it's hesitation, it's doubt.

"It's OK [pundits] blaming other players but he was ambling. He wasn't being clear in his movements."

Sutton says he "can't see" Lukaku and manager Thomas Tuchel both being at the club next season. "Something has to give," he added.

