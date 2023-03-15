'Perfect time' for Arsenal board changes - Kroenke

Arsenal have announced some changes to the club's board, with Stan and Josh Kroenke becoming co-chairs, while Tim Lewis becomes executive vice-chair.

Stan Kroenke took a 9.9% stake in Arsenal in 2007 and slowly built up his shareholding until it reached 62.89% in April 2011.

He assumed full control of the club in 2018 after Alisher Usmanov accepted his bid to buy him out for £550m.

Kroenke said: "This is a simple evolution as part of us all driving Arsenal forward and further reaffirms our family’s long-standing commitment to this great club.

"Stability in football has never been more important as we move past the pandemic, and we believe this is the perfect time to formalise these roles.

"Our objectives and ambition will never waver - to field teams that compete for trophies at the highest level and lead our club in a way that inspires our passionate supporters around the world."