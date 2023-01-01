Hearts v Hibernian: stats favour hosts in New Year derby

It is third hosting eighth where the hosts are unbeaten in four outings, winning three of them and scoring eight times in their last three, and where the visitors have suffered five consecutive defeats on the road.

Based on those statistics, there should only be one winner at Tynecastle on Monday, but we all know that derbies are particularly adept at defying the form book.

Hearts, though, also have recent history on their side - they have gone unbeaten in seven meetings with Hibernian since a 2-0 reverse at Tynecastle in December 2019.

Having only suffered two defeats in their latest 10 outings, Robbie Neilson's side have overcome a plethora of key injuries to start inching up the Premiership table again.

They must do so once more - and until the end of the season - without captain and talisman Craig Gordon, but they still managed a gutsy 3-2 win away to St Johnstone on Wednesday in his absence with Zander Clark in goal and striker Lawrence Shankland wearing the armband.

Shankland was Hearts' goalscorer when the sides drew 1-1 at Easter Road in August and it is the continued absence through injury of the scorer of Hibs' late equaliser - Australia winger Martin Boyle - that still hangs like a cloud over Lee Johnson's side.

They have only won twice in 10 outings, their latest game being a 4-0 thumping at home to Celtic.

However, there are still only five points separating the capital sides, albeit Hearts have a game in hand, and Hibs will be keen to put pressure on a home defence that has kept fewer clean sheets than any other in this season's top flight. Hearts have recorded just one shutout in their 18 games - and none in their last 11 league matches.

Indeed, Hearts have gone draw-win-draw-win, so this one should end honours even if that sequence continues.