Much has changed - not least the manager - at Ibrox since Rangers kicked off their League Cup campaign back in August.

Robbie Ure's debut goal set Rangers on their way at home to Queen of the South and Scott Arfield delivered a match-winning double following Lee Connelly's equaliser.

That sent Rangers through to a quarter-final against Dundee that signalled the beginning of the end for Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers were booed off at Ibrox after Steven Davis' early header proved enough for an underwhelming win, and Van Bronckhorst lasted just seven more games - winning only two of them - before being sacked.

Michael Beale now makes his first trip to Hampden as Rangers boss this weekend seeking victory over Aberdeen to edge Rangers closer to a first League Cup success since 2011.