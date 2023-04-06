Eddie Howe is excited to have his two strikers fit and firing as Newcastle head into the final 10 games of the season.

Callum Wilson's double at West Ham on Wednesday made it three goals in two games while Alexander Isak has been in great form recently, with decisive interventions against Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Howe welcomed the competition for places and said he has a selection dilemma for Saturday's game at Brentford.

"It's a great situation to be in," he said. "I've got two outstanding players and I'll try to make the right call for the next game.

"We'll look at the opposition as we always do and try to pick the best team to win the game. They're the problems you want to have."

Wilson has 10 goals this season while Isak has notched seven in 12 Premier League appearances and Howe insists "it's not just a case of one or the other".

He continued: "You need goals and I want those options and both players have to understand when they're playing and when they're not playing.

"It's that competition that will drive both players on to give more but I do see a time and place where they'll be on the pitch at the same time."