O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

There were two home wins for Arsenal last week against teams battling to stay in the league, but the victories could not have been more different.

A fairly straightforward 4-0 dismantling of Everton was followed by a memorable, incredible, comeback win over Bournemouth.

This game and Reiss Nelson’s last-gasp winner will never be forgotten. It was a huge moment that resulted in an explosion of emotion at Emirates Stadium and from Arsenal fans around the world.

Arsenal retained their five-point lead at the top of the table, but there are still 12 games to go. Fans will remember the moment Danny Welbeck headed in a late winner against Leicester at Emirates Stadium in 2016. That too felt defining but ultimately didn’t end up with a title win.

The quality on show this year is far greater and we are very much dreaming of the big prize.

No matter how the season ultimately ends, this team are creating incredible moments and memories with The Hale End academy continuing to be at the heart of so much of this success.

Nelson, like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, is the latest impressive graduate.