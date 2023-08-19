Fulham 0-3 Brentford: Key stats

Brentford are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against opponents from London (W6 D5) - their joint-longest ever such run in the top four tiers.

Fulham have failed to win their opening two league games of the season for a seventh consecutive campaign – last doing so in 2016-17 in the Championship under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Bryan Mbeumo has been directly involved in eight goals across his last five Premier League appearances. Today’s goals saw him become the joint top scorer from Cameroon in the Premier League - 16 goals, equal with Joseph-Desire Job.