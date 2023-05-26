Postecoglou on Spurs link, Johnston fitness & trophy day
- Published
Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media ahead of Celtic's final Scottish Premiership match at home to Aberdeen on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Determined not to get "distracted" by links to other clubs. Says he's aware of Spurs' interest purely because people keep asking him about it.
Lifting the Premiership trophy will "make it real" tomorrow and they are determined to finish on a high. He has no concerns about the recent form.
Alistair Johnston will play against Aberdeen, but Aaron Mooy is still injured and is a doubt for the Scottish Cup final. Sead Haksabanovic's injury against Hibs isn't as bad as first feared.
Regardless of what happens against Aberdeen, Celtic will be ready to put on their best performance of the season against Inverness at Hampden
The club are not close to confirming any signings and while recruitment work started a while ago, Postecoglou admits it could be a "tricky" summer as other clubs target their players.