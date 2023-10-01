Full-time: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford

Ten-man Nottingham Forest fought back from a goal down to draw with Brentford as Nicolas Dominguez's first goal earned the hosts a point.

After a tame first half, the game sparked into life early in the second when Moussa Niakhate was sent off having stood on the heel of Yoane Wissa.

From the resulting free-kick, Brentford captain Christian Norgaard put his side ahead as he powered in a header from Mathias Jensen's delivery for his first goal of the season.

But the lead only lasted seven minutes before Argentina international Dominguez, who joined Forest in September from Bologna, produced an excellent diving header, with the ball looping over visiting goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

The draw meant the Bees have now gone five Premier League games without a win since a 3-0 success at Fulham in the second match of the season.

