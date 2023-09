Former Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has returned to MK Dons on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old ended the season with the Milton Keynes club, making five appearances as they finished 21st and were relegated from League One.

He had fallen out of favour at Pittodrie after making 29 appearances for the Premiership club after arriving from Wycombe Wanderers in summer 2022 and has not featured since a 6-0 hammering by Hibernian in January.