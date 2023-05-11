Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble, external

It has been quite the season so far for Manchester City in terms of quality on the field. Luckily, we are still competing in three competitions at the business end of the campaign and the Treble dream is still alive.

Despite the scintillating performances we are witnessing on the pitch, it seems the club is going backwards in certain aspects of the operation.

The ticketing situation over the past couple of weeks has been baffling to the most loyal of supporters, and not only did the club make a mess of the ticket criteria for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, but also the sales for the final Premier League game of the season at Brentford.

In the space of a week, the club managed to frustrate season ticket-holders, matchday members, the entire 18 to 25-year-old demographic and also those with the highest amount of loyalty points.

Quite the achievement for a club doing lots of things right in so many ways.

What did our other Premier League fans choose? Read the full piece here