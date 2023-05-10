'Stakes couldn't be higher for Saturday's basement battle'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

For all the positivity and plaudits that have rightly been directed towards Dundee United for their recent upturn in form, last weekend’s loss to St Johnstone was an undoubted set-back to their Premiership survival hopes.

They remain in 10th spot but that defeat, coupled with Ross County’s win over Livingston, means United are now precariously placed just one point above the table-propping Staggies.

Oh, and the two sides go head to head at Tannadice on Saturday, a game which both could probably argue is their most important of the season.

For United, it represents an opportunity to put daylight between themselves and bottom spot. But should they lose, they could find themselves back being the team that is looking up at everyone else, a status they thought they had left behind.

So the stakes couldn’t be higher.

In fairness to Jim Goodwin, he has always hammered home the point his side have achieved nothing yet, and he will be hoping that what happened in Perth was just a blip.

We will perhaps find out if it was at Tannadice on Saturday.