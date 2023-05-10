Arsenal are hopeful England winger Bukayo Saka, 21, will sign a new five-year contract worth £300,000 a week before the end of the season. (TalkSPORT, external)

Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the signature of Declan Rice after being impressed with the 24-year-old England midfielder's performance for West Ham against the Red Devils on Sunday. (Sun, external)

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, with the Switzerland international having received interest from the German club last season. (Mirror, external)

