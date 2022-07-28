Wolves will be forced to start the upcoming season without striker Raul Jimenez after he suffered injury in a pre-season friendly.

So, with the new season just around the corner, we asked you if there's a need for some attacking reinforcement to cover the strikers absence.

Here are some of your thoughts.

Clive: Last season Wolves suffered from having a small squad and here we are again - except worse as far as strikers go. Bruno wants to play 4-2-3-1 but Jimenez is our only natural 9 after Silva's loan. Get Bellotti, Broja or someone in now!

Wayne: I think during this transfer window so far the squad looks weaker. With only one first-team signing they do need one or two more attacking options. Especially with Jimenez and Chiquinho injured because we will struggle for goals. On the plus side, Wolves seem to have kept the quality players - Neves, Moutinho and Gibbs-White. Another mid-table finish beckons.

James: Wolves desperately need a new striker before the end of the transfer window. We were feeble up-front last year and we need a proven goalscorer who can convert the chances created by our midfield maestros.

Rich: Jimenez was in poor form for the vast majority of last season when it came to scoring compared with what he produced prior to his skull fracture. However, his loss in the opening weeks will be brought into sharp focus now Silva has left, Chiquinho is injured. We don't have a Plan B. Signing a striker has been necessary all summer but much more so now.

Adam: We need a striker but I think we have a lot of other attacking options. Let's hope we get someone in but if not Man City did it without one.