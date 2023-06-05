Reece James and Ben Chilwell are "excited" to be working with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Tottenham boss was appointed last month and will officially take charge of Chelsea from 1 July.

Pochettino has a challenging job ahead as he looks to return the west London side to competing at the top end of the table following their worst season in nearly 30 years and he will be relying on full-backs James and Chilwell returning to fitness and form.

Speaking at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, James said: "There's no denying that last season wasn't the best for us and we didn't finish well.

"We had a lot of injuries and there was a lot of change at the club, but on the pitch we didn't achieve what we wanted to and it was a tough year. Hopefully next season will be better.

"I'm looking forward to working with him [Pochettino]. Everyone says he's a great manager and hopefully next season we can find our feet early and be a good, strong side like we know we can be."

England left back Chilwell agreed, adding: "The aim is to get back to where we know we should be.

"We've got a big pre-season coming up that we're all looking forward to, we've got a new manager coming in and it's up to us as players to go out there and make sure next season is a good one for the club.

"I'm really excited to work with Pochettino. I’ve spoken to a few players who have worked with him before and they've all said good things about him and highlighted how he's such a good manager."