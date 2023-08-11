Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before the club's first Premier League game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Here are the main headlines from his news conference:

Frank expects goalkeeper David Raya to complete a move to Arsenal soon, stating: "He’s not here at the moment, and he won’t be available on Sunday. I think he's a fantastic goalkeeper, his time here with us has been remarkable.”

Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbuemo are expected to fill in for Ivan Toney at Striker while he is suspended, with Frank saying: "I have big confidence in all three to take over and score goals."

On the prospect of facing Spurs without Harry Kane, who is poised to join Bayern Munich: "I don't know what to expect. Kane is a fantastic player, I'd expect the alternative to be Richarlison. They are two different types of player, but I don't think it changes the main setup Tottenham have."

After finishing ninth last season, Frank said he still wants to see progress in his team, adding: "We want more layers in our team. We have some young players who I expect to be better this season and if they do we'll get better. We want to be an asset to the Premier League."

When asked if there is any business left for Brentford in the transfer window: "I expect us not to sell anyone, I hope. We have a good squad. We're out there looking if there's one player we want, but we're not in a rush."

