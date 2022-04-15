West Ham v Burnley: What does the form show?

West Ham have failed to score in five of their past eight Premier League games against Burnley (W3 D1 L4), having found the net in each of their first seven fixtures against the Clarets (W5 D1 L1).

The Clarets have won two of their previous four Premier League away games against West Ham, as many as they had in their previous 21 league visits to Upton Park/London Stadium (D4 L15).

The Hammers have scored 51 goals from 135 shots on target in the Premier League this season (37.8%), with only Chelsea (38.1%) converting a higher share of their attempts on target so far this term.