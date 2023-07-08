Rangers' signings indicate they may switch to a different system, says former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton.

The Ibrox side, who were Scottish Premiership runners-up last season, have signed goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Dujon Sterling and attacking players Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima, Kieran Dowell and Cyriel Dessers so far in Michael Beale's first summer transfer window as Rangers manager.

"Michael Beale had to strengthen," Motherwell's Crichton told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"These players look as if Michael Beale and his recruitment staff have identified them as clear targets and they've gone and got them in early.

"I've got a feeling that they might look to change the system this year, just an inclination with the signings that they'll move to a two up top."