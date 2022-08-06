Rangers to no longer take the knee before games
- Published
Rangers have announced the team will no longer take the knee before matches.
The club tweeted to say they "will use the gesture at specific moments throughout the season to highlight discrimination".
Skip twitter post
Players will no longer ‘take the knee’ before every game & instead will use the gesture at specific moments throughout the season to highlight discrimination, alongside our award-winning diversity and inclusion campaign, Everyone Anyone & our continued work with charity partners.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 6, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post