Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

Those first few away fixtures are as difficult as it gets. As Chris Cohen said in our podcast this week: "They must have been picked by a Derby fan!".

The owner showed faith and patience in his head coach on a couple of occasions last season, so history tells us he feels Steve Cooper is the man he wants in charge.

The early away fixtures are daunting, and any points return from those would be a bonus – but as was the case last season, Forest will look to compensate by being strong at home.

The promoted sides are three of the first four to visit the City Ground, along with Brentford, and if Forest can cash in on those, it would relieve pressure should the away games not go well.