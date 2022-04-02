Liverpool 2-0 Watford - Klopp reaction

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool "could have done better" despite completing a remarkable return to the top of the Premier League table.

Diogo Jota headed the Reds ahead against struggling Watford before winning the late penalty which saw Fabinho seal a 2-0 win in Saturday's early kick-off at Anfield.

Liverpool trailed Manchester City by 14 points on 15 January, but a 10th straight league win at a raucous Anfield took them above Pep Guardiola's side, whom they meet on 10 April.

"We were very mature and very controlled," Reds boss Klopp told BBC Sport.

"We could have done better but after two weeks not together and the early kick-off it's really tricky."

Liverpool now turn their attention to the Champions League and a quarter-final first leg against Benfica in Portugal on Tuesday.

That is followed by next weekend's huge top-of-table game at City.

"This week can decide a lot about how May will be," added Klopp.

"We'll take it game by game."