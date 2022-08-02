With the upcoming season just around the corner, BBC Radio 5 Live have done a special podcast to talk all things Nottingham Forest, where Darren Fletcher explores the Premier League’s newest member.

You’ll hear from Nottingham’s very own Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates about how the club has evolved under Steve Cooper and what it has been like adapting to the Premier League way of life.

New signing Jesse Lingard explains why he chose Forest as well as what role he’s going to take at the club, plus Cooper discusses how he’s approaching the new season and his special relationship with the fans.

Listen to 'All About Nottingham Forest' on BBC Sounds