Former Tottenham striker Garth Crooks on Chelsea's transfer strategy: "You'd think that a player who cost £106m might convert a spot-kick from 12 yards, and his team-mate who cost £115m might make a tackle without giving a penalty away - but Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo failed respectively on both counts (against West Ham on Sunday).

"It used to be the goalscorers that cost the big money, but Chelsea seem to have more money than sense these days.

"The Blues have now spent a total of £221m for two midfield players and there are hardly 10 goals a season between them."

