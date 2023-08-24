Crystal Palace captain Joel Ward says the "clarity" given by Roy Hodgson was key in the club's turnaround last season.

After replacing Patrick Vieira, the 76-year-old helped steer the Selhurst Park club away from the relegation zone, taking 18 points from his 10 games in charge to finish 11th in the Premier League.

Ward told BBC Radio 5 Live: "To survive and last this long in a game you have to be able to adapt, change and go with the times.

"Football has evolved over the period of time he’s been involved in it. When he came to us we were on a run of bad form and, for me, one of the best things he did was give us clarity.

"Clarity on the way we were structured, clarity on our formation and jobs, clarity on our roles and responsibilities. It lifted the shackles and now the lads can play with that freedom and can express themselves from a solid foundation.

"Anyone would look at our last few games and that period when he first came in and be blown away by it."

