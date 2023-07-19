We asked whether or not Allan Saint-Maximin should be sold by Newcastle United to make way for other summer signings.

The forward still looks most likely to exit St James' Park, but is Eddie Howe getting rid of the wrong man?

Here are some of your thoughts:

Pierre: I think Saint-Maximin should stay and be given the chance to play in the Champions League. He's the type of flair player that could thrive in that competition, so I'd be excited to see what he can do.

Neil: The FFP regulations dictate what the club can and can’t do, and it's obvious we need to sell to buy. The squad players Howe might want to move on aren’t attracting any interest, apart from tentative loan enquiries, so realistically he may be forced to let someone go who he'd prefer to keep.

Ben: Selling ASM would be the first big mistake since the takeover. Yes, he had a poor injury-hit season, and took time adapting to Howe, but players do that (Rashford and Grealish). He kept the club up almost single-handedly at times, and can produce brilliance few of our players can match. He should be with us for the Champions League.

Adam: I think there's a few names that could be offloaded before we need to shift ASM. There's players in the Newcastle squad that I can't see getting any real game time like Hendrick, Fraser, Ritchie, Krafth, Dummett - and at least one of our five goalkeepers. They all deserve to be getting regular football.

Keith: Any attacking player has to contribute to our goal count. That hasn’t happened yet and I don’t see it happening with Saint-Maximin. He also causes frustration amongst his team-mates with his head-down running and lack of vision. It’s time for him to go.