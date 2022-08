Brighton goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has joined Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has featured once for the Seagulls' first team.

“This is a great opportunity for Kjell to continue his development and play regularly," said goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts.

“He was called up to the Dutch senior squad this summer, and this means he has the chance of regular game time ahead of this year’s World Cup."