'I don't think I was ever going to be Jim Baxter'

While Craig Brown will be remembered for his contributions at the side of the pitch, he showed promise on it in his younger days, representing Scotland at schoolboy and youth level.

His career began with Rangers, but it never really took off. He enjoyed a loan move to Dundee before permanently moving to Dens Park and was a part of the Dundee side that lifted the League title in 1962 under Bob Shankly – brother of Bill.

Brown, who has passed away aged 82 following a short illness, suffered a knee injury early into his days at Ibrox.

“I’m not trying to use the injury as an excuse, I don’t think I was ever going to be Billy Bremner or Jim Baxter but it’d of been less bad if I was fit," the former Scotland boss told BBC Scotland last year.

“I got a knee injury at Rangers and unfortunately for me, and a lot of the other young players, Rangers did not have a qualified physiotherapist at that time.

"They had a very good remedial gymnast who could get you fit but it wasn’t treating the injury. I got transferred to Dundee and the Doctor said to me, ‘How long have you had this?’, ’18 months’ I say, ‘What! That should have been treated!’."