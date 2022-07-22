Mooy was training in Glasgow park

New Celtic signing Aaron Mooy has revealed he was training in a local park after returning to Glasgow with Scottish wife Nicola following the 31-year-old Australia midfielder's exit from Chinese club Shanghai Port. (Scottish Sun), external

Livingston manager David Martindale has backed Leigh Griffiths to get his career back on track after offering the former Celtic and Scotland striker training facilities following the 31-year-old's release by League 1 club Falkirk, although there is no contract offer on the table from the Premiership outfit. (The Herald), external

