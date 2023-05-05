Reiss Nelson has rejected the first new contract proposal made by Arsenal, with many clubs in England and also abroad interested in a potential free transfer for the English winger, 23. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs tracking Barcelona's Spain winger Ferran Torres, 23. (Talksport, external)

Barcelona have turned their attention to signing Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, from Fiorentina, which could boost Arsenal's hopes of signing Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 24, from Real Sociedad. (AS - in Spanish, external)

