Harvey Elliot says his new Liverpool contract feels different to his last due to his status as a "first-team" player.

The 19-year-old signed a new deal a year ago but on Friday committed to a fresh agreement until 2027.

Elliot suffered a fracture dislocation of his left ankle early last season and says his time at Anfield has been "a rollercoaster".

"So much has happened in the years that I have been here," said Elliot.

"We’ve already won so much and hopefully we can win so much more, so just to know that I am going to be here for a long time again, as I said it’s always a wonderful feeling for myself and my family being Liverpool supporters, so there is no better place in this world to be than playing for Liverpool and to put the shirt on and go out and play for the team and the fans.

"I’m hoping there are many more memories to come with it but I’m just so excited to put pen to paper and stay here for a lot longer."