We asked for your views on Hibernian's massive 4-2 win against Celtic at Easter Road.

Here are some of your thoughts:

George: Well, where to begin? Celtic's second string well beaten on the night. We defended well, mostly, and took our chances, well, four of them. We deserved a wee bit of luck thanks to VAR, now on to Tynecastle. Can we do it? I suspect we'll be up for it after Wednesday's result, but Hearts at home will fancy it too. I hope it's a cracker and we come away with three large points.

Ross: That's how you play against the Old Firm. At times Elie Youan showed real quality, the first goal was stunning. While goals always get you man of the match, Lewis Stevenson was a constant threat and had his best game in a long while. And no need to search for right-back as Lewis Miller again showed he is good enough, a great performance.