Dundee have confirmed they will take on Bray Wanderers and Fleetwood Town during their week-long pre-season training camp in Ireland next month.

The Dark Blues face League of Ireland First Division side Bray at the Carlisle Grounds on Wednesday, 5 July at 19:30 BST.

And three days later they tackle English League One Fleetwood - managed by former Celtic skipper Scott Brown - in Waterford at 12:30.