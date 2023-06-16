'McGinn the main man' - your best & worst Hibs signings

We asked you to cast your mind back and tell us your best and worst Hibs signings from over the years.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Ian: Harry McKirdy was a poor signing, need to get rid of him as soon as possible.

Kieron: John McGinn has to be one of our best signings in the last 10 years. He was the main man in the Hibs midfield in both Alan Stubbs' and Neil Lennon’s teams. Momodou Bojang has to be one of the worst in recent years, couldn't get into a Hibs side short of strikers, and when he had a chance to score one-on-one with the keeper he blew it. The way he left didn't help as well.

Michael: The best was Franck Sauzee, the worst was Ray Wilkins, he never kicked a ball.