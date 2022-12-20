West Ham first-team coach Billy McKinlay says the Hammers will be ready and raring to go when they return to Premier League football at Arsenal on Boxing Day.

A 1-1 draw with Fulham on Saturday rounded off their preparations for the restart and McKinlay said they were happy with how their work has gone.

"We've had a good couple of weeks and a really good game at the weekend," he told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast. "The rest of the boys will be back in the early part of next week and we'll be ready and fired up.

"Arsenal is a really difficult place to go but, while our results have not been so good, our performances have been better than results.

"We go to Arsenal hopeful we can play well and in turn get a good result."

