Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at the Etihad.

“I’m delighted to be staying with City for another season," said the 36 year-old.

“To work with Pep, the coaches and such talented team-mates is a real honour and one I relish every day.

"I have already gained so much from my time here and hopefully I can keep helping to push the club’s other goalkeepers to be the best they can be."