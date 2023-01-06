Manager in spotlight: Lee Johnson

A new year, same old story for Hibernian.

Monday's 3-0 loss away to Hearts was Hibs' sixth in seven games and their 11th in the top flight this season. That's one more than half of their Premiership fixtures so far.

Head coach Lee Johnson said in the wake of the Edinburgh derby loss he was "sick to death of the mediocrity" in front of goal from his side.

Their next attempt at turning the corner this season is away to Motherwell on Sunday afternoon. 'Well are having a similarly underwhelming season but showed enough pluck to leave Livingston with a point.

That leaves four points and two place between 'Well and Hibs, who are eighth. Should the hosts, who have only won one of their last nine league games against the Edinburgh team (D4 L4), get any closer, the pressure on the embattled Johnson will only increase.