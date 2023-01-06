O'Neil on injuries, pressure and Burnley

Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth's FA Cup third-round tie against Burnley.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • O'Neil said he definitely won’t be making "wholesale changes" for the game but there is still a couple of late calls to make with a few players.

  • He confirmed there will be no Neto, Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks, Junior Stanislas or Ryan Fredricks, adding: "I hope that I will have one or two of them back in training next week. Then we will have to see where they get to before the Brentford game."

  • On the current poor run of form and pressure, he said: "I think as always you draw on experiences that you have yourself. Too much is made about my first managerial campaign. I have been involved in changing rooms my whole life. There is no secret - it is hard work in everything you do and you just keep performing to your maximum."

  • He added: "Managers go through tough periods in their fourth or fifth jobs. It makes no difference, you will go through tough spells no matter how many times you do it. I am pretty sure if you spoke to all of them their response would be the same that there is no secret - hard work, buckle down, control what you can control and come out the other side."

  • O'Neil praised the Bournemouth fans, saying they "mean a lot" to him. He added: "After the Crystal Palace game I was as dissatisfied as they were. We all want a club and team we are proud of, moving in the right direction. There is no magic wand."

  • He described Burnley as a "fantastic team" and a "good test for us". He added: "A team winning consistently can be hard to play against."

