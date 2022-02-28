'Neto is a wonderful player but needs time'

Former Premier League defender Michael Brown said it's great to see Pedro Neto back in action for Wolves, but the forward "needs time".

After missing more than 10 months with a knee injury, Neto has made substitute appearances in Wolves' last three games.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Brown said: "He hasn’t lost the magic.

"It’s a matter of how many minutes you can actually give him and not pushing him too far.

"He’s been out for such a long time so I understand why he doesn’t start. The Wolves supporters will say get him in the team and play him but you’ve got to treat him with caution.

"He’s a wonderful player but needs time. The first few weeks you look bright when you come back from an injury and then you have a little lull and make sure you’re ok.

"You don’t want to break him but he’s a wonderful player and it’s great to see him back."

